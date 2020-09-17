The PR Week: 9.18.2020: Kristi Piehl, Media Minefield

Added 2 hours ago

The agency founder and former journalist talks about the frustrations that led her to start her firm and the top news of the week.

Audio

Download

This isn’t the origin story of most PR agencies. After a career as a television journalist, Kristi Piehl was frustrated with working with PR professionals and pledged to do a better job. Then she grew her firm from a basement to a coffee shop and eventually, pre-COVID-19, an expanding office. 

She chats with PRWeek’s Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch about her firm’s beginnings, working in Minneapolis and the communications news of the week, such as the Department of Health and Human Services scandal and McDonald’s latest activation.

 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters