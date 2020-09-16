Specialist agency director joins UCAS to lead strategy and public affairs
Education specialist John Cope has left his deputy director job at consultancy Public First to take up the role of director of strategy, policy and public affairs by the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS).
