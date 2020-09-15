Listen to Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams read 9,000 words about Spicy Chicken McNuggets

Want to hear Anthony “Spice” Adams read 9,000 words about Spicy Chicken McNuggets? No? Too bad.

The actor and former NFL player did just that in a 40-minute video that McDonald’s released on Tuesday. He’s actually reading the “terms and conditions” for “spicesurance” that the fast-food chain will start offering on Wednesday as part of a buy-one, get-one deal.

Consumers who want in on the deal must download McDonald’s app and select either of the following spicesurance coverage plans with their six-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets order. The first “plan” allows those who can “handle the heat” to opt in for six more Spicy Chicken McNuggets for free; while the second “plan” offers six classic Chicken McNuggets at no added cost to those who weren’t fans of the spicy option

If the long-winded video wasn’t enough, McDonald’s also posted a 15-tweet thread keeping the joke going.

Wendy’s, of course, had an spicy opinion on its arch nemesis’ campaign.