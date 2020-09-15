Weber Shandwick names new corporate affairs lead after Marlowe quits to join insurer
Weber Shandwick has promoted Ed Taylor to managing director of its corporate affairs practice after Anthony Marlowe joined insurance firm Rothesay Life as its head of comms and public affairs, PRWeek has learned.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>