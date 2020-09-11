PR can flourish in these trying times by swiftly pivoting

I can’t think of a time when agile communication and the ability to pivot quickly has been more important in society, government, business and marketing.

The findings of the third Communications Bellwether Survey, produced by PRWeek and Boston University, reflect the urgent need for agility across the board in this time of dramatic disruption and change.

The largest and most in-depth survey of the PR industry shows agile teams result in more proactive enterprises, purposeful missions, happy and effective employees, diverse organizations and technologically forward teams.

These attributes have been tested to the limit in the past six months of COVID-19 and racial injustice. And PRWeek has doubled down to reflect all aspects of lockdown life, PR’s diversity conundrum and the primacy of purpose in producing real change.

Our cover star, Ben & Jerry’s, has been at the forefront of fighting for social justice throughout its 42-year history. The brand’s “grand poobah of PR,” Sean Greenwood, explains it’s not easy “trying to operate an aspiring activist organization,” for that is how it sees itself.

While this was tested when it was acquired by CPG conglomerate Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s stuck to its guns and forged a good working relationship with its parent while retaining its essential mission.

It won’t be in person, unfortunately, but we’ll be diving deep into all these themes at PR Decoded: Purpose in Action and the Purpose Awards from October 13-15 — I will see you there virtually.