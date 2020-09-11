19 years later: Brands pay tribute to September 11 victims

Added 1 hour ago

The sports world, airlines and other industries are honoring the fallen.

News
From the 9-11 memorial service in New York City on Friday morning. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Brands on Friday paid tribute to the victims and heroes affected by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. 

The anniversary of the attacks was also honored in ceremonies, which had to be reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in New York City, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania. 

Here are some of the ways brands chose to remember 9/11 on social media.  

American Express

Goldman Sachs

New Jersey

New York Yankees

Black Rifle Coffee

Southwest Airlines

American Airlines

United Airlines

Sesame Street

GoPro

NFL

Dictionary.com

ShopRite

