19 years later: Brands pay tribute to September 11 victims

Brands on Friday paid tribute to the victims and heroes affected by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The anniversary of the attacks was also honored in ceremonies, which had to be reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in New York City, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania.

Here are some of the ways brands chose to remember 9/11 on social media.

American Express

As we collectively reflect on the events of 9/11, we want to take a moment to remember our 11 American Express colleagues and the many others lost. We honor their lives with the Eleven Tears memorial located in our NYC HQ lobby. #Remembering911 pic.twitter.com/WuuRJGP7iN — American Express (@AmericanExpress) September 11, 2020

Goldman Sachs

Today, we take a moment to remember 9/11, and honor the brave and the fallen. #NeverForget #TributeInLight pic.twitter.com/0Ks958zxzJ — Goldman Sachs (@GoldmanSachs) September 11, 2020

New Jersey

Nearly 3000 lives were lost in the attacks of 9/11/2001.



More than 700 were from New Jersey.

#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/9x1XLCtFhO — New Jersey (@NJGov) September 11, 2020

New York Yankees

Today, we join New York City in remembering the innocent souls and courageous heroes who lost their lives on 9/11/01. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/p1McUs4NFM — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 11, 2020

Black Rifle Coffee

We know this is hard to watch, but we watch because we need to remember. May we never forget the people and heroes who lost their lives on this day.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/iyYoVl3JN6 — Black Rifle Coffee (@blckriflecoffee) September 11, 2020

Southwest Airlines

Nineteen years ago, we said we would never forget. Today, we still remember. pic.twitter.com/6KmmVrzM8C — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 11, 2020

American Airlines

Today we reflect on our colleagues, family members and loved ones the world lost 19 years ago and the legacies they leave behind. pic.twitter.com/Ia41YvsZLm — americanair (@AmericanAir) September 11, 2020

United Airlines

Sesame Street

To the city we call our home and the many families and children who were affected 19 years ago today, we are here for you and we will #neverforget. pic.twitter.com/8n8z78SsGA — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) September 11, 2020

GoPro

“No day shall erase you from the memory of time.” – Virgil

?????????

?? John Cowan pic.twitter.com/9Br29NQlO8 — GoPro (@GoPro) September 11, 2020

NFL

We will #NeverForget. Today we honor and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001. pic.twitter.com/bCthbI7Vxn — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020

Dictionary.com

remember



verb



to retain in the memory; keep in mind; remain aware of — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) September 11, 2020

ShopRite