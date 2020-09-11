19 years later: Brands pay tribute to September 11 victims

Brands on Friday paid tribute to the victims and heroes affected by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The anniversary of the attacks was also honored in ceremonies, which had to be reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in New York City, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania.
Here are some of the ways brands chose to remember 9/11 on social media.
American Express
As we collectively reflect on the events of 9/11, we want to take a moment to remember our 11 American Express colleagues and the many others lost. We honor their lives with the Eleven Tears memorial located in our NYC HQ lobby. #Remembering911 pic.twitter.com/WuuRJGP7iN— American Express (@AmericanExpress) September 11, 2020
Goldman Sachs
Today, we take a moment to remember 9/11, and honor the brave and the fallen. #NeverForget #TributeInLight pic.twitter.com/0Ks958zxzJ— Goldman Sachs (@GoldmanSachs) September 11, 2020
New Jersey
Nearly 3000 lives were lost in the attacks of 9/11/2001.— New Jersey (@NJGov) September 11, 2020
More than 700 were from New Jersey.
#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/9x1XLCtFhO
New York Yankees
Today, we join New York City in remembering the innocent souls and courageous heroes who lost their lives on 9/11/01. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/p1McUs4NFM— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 11, 2020
Black Rifle Coffee
We know this is hard to watch, but we watch because we need to remember. May we never forget the people and heroes who lost their lives on this day.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/iyYoVl3JN6— Black Rifle Coffee (@blckriflecoffee) September 11, 2020
Southwest Airlines
Nineteen years ago, we said we would never forget. Today, we still remember. pic.twitter.com/6KmmVrzM8C— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 11, 2020
American Airlines
Today we reflect on our colleagues, family members and loved ones the world lost 19 years ago and the legacies they leave behind. pic.twitter.com/Ia41YvsZLm— americanair (@AmericanAir) September 11, 2020
United Airlines
Never forget. ?? pic.twitter.com/HD1MJj42yz— United Airlines (@united) September 11, 2020
Sesame Street
To the city we call our home and the many families and children who were affected 19 years ago today, we are here for you and we will #neverforget. pic.twitter.com/8n8z78SsGA— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) September 11, 2020
GoPro
“No day shall erase you from the memory of time.” – Virgil— GoPro (@GoPro) September 11, 2020
NFL
We will #NeverForget. Today we honor and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001. pic.twitter.com/bCthbI7Vxn— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020
Dictionary.com
remember— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) September 11, 2020
verb
to retain in the memory; keep in mind; remain aware of
ShopRite
Today is the 19th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Flight 93. We observe this anniversary, honoring the lives that were lost and the brave men and women of the Armed Forces who gave their lives in service to our country. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/m0vTBUmix6— ShopRite Stores (@ShopRiteStores) September 11, 2020