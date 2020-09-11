Hill+Knowlton Strategies names Azurée Montoute-Lewis, Bridgette O’Neal to top DE&I roles

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has named Azurée Montoute-Lewis as head of global diversity, equity and inclusion and Bridgette O'Neal as head of U.S. diversity, equity and inclusion.

Montoute-Lewis is set to join H+K's global leadership council next Tuesday, reporting to global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva.

O'Neal joined H+K's U.S. executive management team this week, reporting to global president and CEO of the Americas Richard Millar. She will be a key resource to the company's account teams and clients, the firm said in a statement.

The appointments are part of a larger strategy at the WPP agency to develop the company's global and regional D&I principles and strategies, according to DeSalva.

"With Azurée and Bridgette getting started in these roles, we will now accelerate this journey, ensuring that diversity and inclusion are at the center of our management philosophy and process, cornerstones of our culture and visible at every level and in every region of H+K," she said in a statement.

Before joining H+K, Montoute-Lewis worked at Fitch Ratings, leading the company's first global diversity and inclusion strategy, building an employee resource framework, designing high-potential leadership programs and leading the organization's executive coaching practice.

She has also served in global talent and diversity leadership roles at Citigroup for almost a decade and worked in strategy and competitive intelligence for Dun & Bradstreet and product management at JPMorgan Chase.

O'Neal is set to join H+K with more than 25 years of experience in brand advertising, multicultural marketing and DE&I. Most recently, she served in leadership roles at Interpublic Group, where she led the implementation of business resource groups such as Asian Heritage Group, Black Employee Network, IPGLBT and the Women's Leadership Network.

H+K’s global revenue was down 9% last year largely due to the divestment of SJR into a standalone unit within WPP at the start of the year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.