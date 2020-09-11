Just briefly

People moves

CARY, NC

G&S Business Communications has named Nicholas Love to VP of digital marketing.

LOS ANGELES

Deadline reports that the Motion Picture Association has hired John Mercurio as its SVP of corporate communications, overseeing global communications, digital media and events practices, and media relations, including advocacy communications and rapid response.

NEW JERSEY

Susan Thiele has been named director of advocacy and brand communications by specialty pharmaceutical company Kyowa Kirin, according to LinkedIn.

NEW YORK

Strategic communications firm Abernathy MacGregor has promoted Dan Scorpio to managing director.

Forbes reports that Citi has appointed chief brand officer Carla Zakhem-Hassan to the role of chief marketing officer.

Score Media and Gaming has named Dan Sabreen director of communications leading PR for its sports media, esports and sports betting businesses.

Variety reports that Warner Music Group has hired Kareem Chin as SVP and head of investor relations. He reports to EVP and CFO Eric Levin and EVP and CCO James Steven.

Ukonwa Ojo has been named chief marketing officer for Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

PITTSFIELD, MA

Industrial and technology B2B communications agency AH&M has named Amy Godfrey CEO.

WASHINGTON

Purple Strategies has hired communications strategist Jennifer Kohl as a senior director.

Brian Keeter has been hired by APCO Worldwide as senior director in the office of the executive chairman and founder Margery Kraus.

WILMINGTON, DE

Global chemistry company The Chemours Company is promoting Alvenia Scarborough, currently senior director of corporate communications and brand marketing, to SVP, corporate communications and chief brand officer. She is replacing Erich Parker, who is retiring.

Account wins

AUSTIN

Social care network Aunt Bertha has hired MWWPR.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

MWWPR is handling communications for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund on a pro bono basis.

NEW YORK

Glia, a provider of digital customer service for financial institutions, insurance and fintech companies, has hired financial industry public relations and marketing firm William Mills Agency.

Matter Communications has been named the agency of record for PanTheryx, a biotechnology company that specializes in bovine colostrum products.

PHILADELPHIA

Brownstein Group has been hired by cookware company Stargazer and floral gift company The Million Roses.

TROY, MI

Integrated brand communications firm The Quell Group has been hired by Phoenix EDT, a North American distributor and manufacturer of electronic, electrical and automotive wire and cable, and MJ Foley a manufacturer of industrial sewing, spreading, cutting and finishing equipment for the automotive, marine, furniture, apparel and luggage industries.