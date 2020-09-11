EasyJet comms chief Flic Howard-Allen departs
EasyJet’s chief communications officer, who was also a member of its management board, has departed the airline as it makes thousands of redundancies in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, PRWeek has learned.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>