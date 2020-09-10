SKDKnickerbocker targeted by Russian hackers

WASHINGTON: Political communications firm SKDKnickerbocker, which has been consulting for former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, has reportedly been targeted by Russian hackers.

The cyberattacks occurred over the past two months, three people briefed about the incidents told Reuters on Thursday. It was not clear if the target was Biden’s campaign or one or more of the firm’s other clients. The hacking attempts were unsuccessful, a source told the wire service.

SKDKnickerbocker was warned about the attacks by Microsoft, which said hackers probably had ties to the Russian government and used a tactic called phishing to get users to reveal passwords, as well as other techniques.

SKDKnickerbocker vice chair Hilary Rosen declined to comment on the hacking attempts. A Kremlin spokesman described the allegations as “nonsense,” according to Reuters.

SKDK posted a revenue increase of 8% last year to $65 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020. The firm acquired both corporate communications specialist Sloane & Company and digital political firm Seward Square Strategies in Q1. SKDKnickerbocker itself was bought by Stagwell Group, led by former Clinton adviser Mark Penn, in 2015.