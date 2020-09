In this episode of The PR Week, Bob Feldman, founder of the Dialogue Project and vice chair of ICF Next, shares how hyper-polarization has affected civil discourse in America.

He and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about the launch of the 2020 Communications Bellwether Survey, Ed Dandridge joining Boeing as CCO, Torod Neptune's call to the PR industry to end racial injustice and more.