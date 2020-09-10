Analogue Hour, enjoying constraints… what to expect from creative comms in the 'semi-normal' era
As many start to brave the Central Line again (still hotter than the sun) and see our colleagues IRL (cue marvelling at how great we all look with repeated bouts of eight hours sleep), it'd be easy to assume the pendulum will swing back to where it was before March.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>