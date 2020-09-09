ExxonMobil hires Medtronic alum Rob Clark as global comms head

IRVING, TX: ExxonMobil has hired Rob Clark as head of global communications.

Clark started in the newly created role on September 1 and reports to Alan Jeffers, GM of public affairs. He oversees 40 staffers.

He told PRWeek that in the role he is leading corporate comms for the company, including executive comms, internal and external comms, media comms, digital and social.

“I am moving from healthcare to oil and gas, so this is presenting me with a great professional and personal challenge to take this on, so I am looking forward to it,” said Clark.

Clark joins ExxonMobil from Medtronic, where he was CCO. In that role, he led Medtronic's global corporate communications function, consisting of external and internal communications, corporate marketing and philanthropy communications for over 85,000 employees, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Marguerite Copel is serving as Medtronic’s interim CCO while a search is underway for Clark’s permanent replacement, a Medtronic representative told PRWeek.

Clark worked at Medtronic in various roles between 2003 and 2011, and again between 2013 and September 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. Between 2011 and 2013, he served as the VP of healthcare modernization for Optum, the IT support business of UnitedHealth Group. While there, he handled comms and public policy.

In total, Clark worked at Medtronic for 16 years. CEO Geoff Martha told PRWeek via email that during his time at the company, Clark helped “connect the dots” of vision, purpose, beliefs and strategy to express the company’s character and drive business results.

“[Clark] played critical roles through major acquisitions, crises and a CEO transition,” he said. “He advanced the role and function to be increasingly strategic and encompass far more than communications. Not only did [Clark] offer strategic counsel at every turn, he was a friend to many. We wish [Clark] all the best as he takes on this new professional challenge.”

Clark was an honoree on PRWeek’s Health Influencer 50 list in 2016.

Last month, ExxonMobil was dropped from the S&P Dow Jones Industrial Average after nearly a century. The oil giant, the oldest member of the Dow, was replaced on the index by software company Salesforce.