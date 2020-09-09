Boeing names AIG’s Ed Dandridge as CCO

CHICAGO: Boeing has named AIG’s Ed Dandridge as SVP and chief communications officer, replacing Niel Golightly, who resigned in July. Greg Smith has been serving as interim CCO.

Dandridge is set to start in the role on September 28, reporting to president and CEO David Calhoun. Dandridge will also serve on the company's executive council.

Dandridge will lead all Boeing communications including business unit comms, corporate comms, media relations, public affairs, leadership communications, employee engagement and corporate branding and channel and content marketing, according to a statement from Boeing.

Smith had been handling CCO duties at Boeing since July, when Golightly resigned after an employee complaint unearthed an article he wrote in 1987 when he was in the U.S. Navy critiquing the idea of women serving in combat. Smith is the company’s EVP of enterprise operations and CFO.

In August, Boeing said it is restructuring its comms function into two categories: business communications and communications centers of expertise. The new model would allow it to “achieve a simpler, more stable and more streamlined function, while establishing some really clear lines of leadership accountability,” Smith said at the time.

A Boeing representative was not available for comment on Dandridge’s appointment.

Dandridge previously worked at insurance giant AIG, where he was global chief marketing and communications officer for AIG General Insurance. An AIG representative could not be immediately reached for comment about his departure.

In an internal memo, AIG president and global COO Peter Zaffino praised Dandridge's work for the company, especially helping strengthen "AIG’s position as a thought leader on issues such as gender equity and how diverse and inclusive teams drive excellence." AIG did not address its plans for replacing Dandridge.

Editor's note: This story was updated with Zaffino's comments on September 9, 2020.