Edelman names Carla Santiago Miami GM

MIAMI: Edelman has named Carla Santiago as GM of its Miami office.

Santiago had been running the office on an interim basis since March, when former Miami GM Carlos Correcha-Price left to become U.S. CEO for LLYC. She was officially promoted at the start of this month.

Santiago is reporting to Allan Steele, Edelman Latin America CEO, and has 15 direct reports in the Miami office.

Prior to Correcha-Price’s departure, Santiago was SVP and deputy GM of the Miami office. The agency said it has no immediate plans to fill that position.

Santiago is managing the Miami office’s brand practice, working with clients such as Netflix, Gerber, Blackrock, Spotify and Xbox, according to a statement from Edelman. She is also co-leading Inclusivo, the agency’s Latinx employee resource group, and is a multicultural team lead.

Before joining Edelman in 2018, Santiago worked for Hyatt Hotels as a senior manager of field public relations in Latin America and the Caribbean. She has also worked at FleishmanHillard, Univision, Brown Lloyd James, Procter & Gamble and had an earlier stint at Edelman.

Edelman’s revenue was flat last year at $892 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.