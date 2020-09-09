Rick Moranis makes Mint Mobile spot instantly go viral

Want your product launch to go viral? Easy. Just bring back a beloved celebrity who hasn’t been in the public eye since the ‘90s.

That’s what Mint Mobile did in its latest spot for its new unlimited talk, text and data plan. Rick Moranis, the comedian best known for his roles in Ghostbusters; Honey, I Shrunk the Kids; and Little Shop of Horrors, makes a cameo in the ad.

“It’s hard to believe Mint Mobile has gone so long without an unlimited plan, so to introduce it we’ve brought in an actor we’ve all gone too long without: Rick Moranis,” says Mint Mobile owner Ryan Reynolds in the spot.

Moranis is confused as to why he is in the ad at all. Reynolds explains that he just wanted him there because he is a big fan.

Reynolds tweeted the video on Wednesday morning, and within an hour, it had already racked up 550,000 views, 22,000 likes and 3,000 retweets. “Rick Moranis” instantly started trending on Twitter, with the general sentiment being relief -- that his name wasn’t trending for another reason, of course, cause, ya know, 2020 -- and happiness over seeing the Hollywood star of yore.