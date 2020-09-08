Omnicom PR Group names Soon Mee Kim first chief DE&I officer

NEW YORK: Omnicom Public Relations Group has named longtime Porter Novelli executive Soon Mee Kim as its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Kim is set to move into the position after 14 years at OPRG agency Porter Novelli, most recently as its EVP and global diversity, equity and inclusion leader.

She is scheduled to start in the newly created position next Wednesday, reporting to both the CEO and chief diversity officer of OPRG. Kim will work with agency leaders to create policies, practices and programs that advance DE&I internally as well as through client initiatives.

She said her main focus will be increasing representation throughout the Omnicom PR group agencies and talent pool.

"I'm excited about creating and refining existing plans as well as developing key performance indicators, which will be the things that really hold us accountable in the future,” Kim said.

She will continue to sit on the Omnicom People Engagement Network leadership team, chair the PR Council's diversity community and serve on the board of directors for the Lagrant Foundation and ColorComm, among other organizations.

During Kim’s time at Porter Novelli, the firm earned top honors from PRWeek and the PR Council in 2019 for Best PR Firm Diversity Initiative for substantive progress in representation. Kim was also named 2018 Diversity Champion -- PR Agency -- at the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards.

Prior to taking on Porter’s senior diversity-focused position, she was EVP and technology practice director at the firm. Kim has also worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Ketchum.

She is also a member of PRWeek’s 2020 Hall of Femme class.

Omnicom’s PR revenue was down 13.9% to $295.8 million in Q2, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. OPRG’s agencies include Porter, Ketchum, FleishmanHillard and Marina Maher Communications.

OPRG CEO Karen van Bergen stepped down at the start of this year to become dean of Omnicom University, the holding company’s management development program. She was replaced on an interim basis by John Doolittle, president of Omnicom’s DAS Group of companies.