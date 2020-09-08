Biden campaign brings on Bully Pulpit Interactive for voter education campaign

WASHINGTON: Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has tapped Bully Pulpit Interactive to run a mobilization advertising program online.

The agency will conduct measurement work with Biden’s campaign, focusing on educating voters about how to cast ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Axios.

Bully Pulpit Interactive has been advising Biden’s camp on best practices for the past two months, but recently started buying ads on behalf of the campaign. The agency will work with FleishmanHillard specialist shop GMMB to target voters with information needed to cast ballots, including deadlines for mail-in voting, according to Axios.

Bully Pulpit Interactive led digital marketing for both of former President Barack Obama's presidential campaigns and supported the digital advertising team for former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Robert Gibbs, former White House press secretary for Obama and global chief communications officer for McDonald’s, joined Bully Pulpit Interactive in March as senior counselor. After leaving the White House, Gibbs cofounded and ran the Incite Agency, which was acquired by Bully Pulpit in 2016.

Last September, Bully Pulpit also bought Aperture Strategies, a public affairs firm owned by veteran political operative Scott Mulhauser.