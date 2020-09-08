BCW appoints Martin Montoya as Latin America president

SÃO PAULO: BCW has hired Martin Montoya as president of its Latin American operations.

Montoya will be based in São Paulo when he starts in the role next Monday. He will report to BCW global CEO Donna Imperato and will lead the agency’s 13 Latin American offices with the goal of strengthening integrated offerings in the region.

Montoya’s experience developing and leading agencies in advertising, comms and other disciplines was a critical factor in his hire, Imperato said in a statement.

The responsibilities were last held by Jim Joseph, who was global president of brand solutions, before he left the WPP agency for the role of North America president of McCann Health.

BCW has said it does not plan to hire a new global president of brand solutions.

Previously, Montoya was COO for the Brazil operations of marketing agency Cheil, BCW said in a statement. He has also worked in the Brazilian operations of Edelman, WMcCann, J. Walter Thompson and Lowe Worldwide.

BCW posted 1% revenue growth to $720 million in 2019, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.