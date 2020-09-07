MEPRA Leadership Majlis explore comms' response to the pandemic and what recovery looks like
Last week's first virtual MEPRA Leadership Majlis brought together more than 500 comms professionals to address topics including the 'industry recovery beyond the curve'.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>