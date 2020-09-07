Media Zoo hired to handle comms for coronavirus insurance legal battle
City law firm Mishcon de Reya has hired Media Zoo to handle its insurance litigation communications activities on behalf of businesses who are suing insurers for failing to pay out coronavirus claims.
