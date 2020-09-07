Tighter control of livestreaming coming soon in China
Chinese regulators are preparing to impose new regulations on the booming use of livestreaming. Although the changes represent potential risk for brands, representatives from e-commerce platforms and influencer agencies welcome the moves.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>