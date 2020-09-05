Half of UK agency chiefs expect flat or growing revenue in 2020 - Comms and COVID-19 survey
Almost half of UK PR agency chiefs expect revenue to remain flat or grow this year, despite COVID-19. So says new research that highlights a mixed picture on jobs - with two-thirds retaining or growing headcount, while about 10 per cent lose more than one in five staff.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>