One in five UK PR shops to downsize office – Comms and COVID-19 survey
One in five PR UK agency chiefs plan to reduce their firm's office space in the aftermath of COVID-19, and one in 10 plan to remove their physical office entirely, exclusive new research by PRWeek reveals.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>