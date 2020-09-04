Intel’s comms head Claire Dixon resigns

SANTA CLARA, CA: Intel’s corporate VP and chief communications officer Claire Dixon has resigned.

Dixon, who has been in the role since last June, exited the company for “personal reasons,” an Intel spokesperson told PRWeek via email.

Tara Smith, VP of technology communications, and Mike Fay, VP of corporate communications, will lead Intel’s global communications team in the interim while the company conducts a search for Dixon’s replacement.

Dixon was not immediately available for comment.

A spokesperson noted that Dixon has been “instrumental in driving a cohesive narrative across our key customers, corporate and employee stakeholders as well as positioning Intel as a leading force for positive global impact during the pandemic and beyond. We thank her for her valuable contributions and wish her well for the future.”

Before joining Intel, Dixon worked for VMware as SVP and chief communications officer.

Previously, she was VP of global communications at eBay, where she led worldwide external comms, including media relations, executive communications and thought leadership; consumer PR and corporate content; digital and social channels.

Dixon also led U.K. and later European communications for the consumer products division of GlaxoSmithKline and held comms roles at Unilever and Weber Shandwick.

Intel’s profit in the April-June period rose 22% from a year ago to $5.11 billion. The company’s Q2 revenue rose more than 19% from a year earlier to $19.73 billion, coming in ahead of analysts’ estimates.