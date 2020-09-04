Just briefly

People moves

IRVINE, CA.

Interdependence Public Relations has named Michael Rinaldo as president of its global health business.

NEW YORK

Creative and strategic advisory agency Blue State has hired Christopher Huntley as VP of strategic communications, Rachel Kopilow as VP of strategic communications and creative director and Lauren Tsuboyama as senior director of strategic communications.

Hotwire has hired Marcy Massura as EVP of marketing consulting services.

GCI Health has hired Kristin Mengel Ryan as SVP, North America digital lead, Jennifer Semetulskis as SVP, wellness and nutrition and Bailey Roy as VP and head of analytics.

MADRID

Global communication and public affairs consultancy firm LLYC has appointed Francisco Sánchez Rivas to its board of directors.

Account wins

LAS VEGAS

Travel, hospitality, food and beverage and lifestyle PR and marketing firm Carolyn Izzo Integrated Communications has been hired by Sovány Beverage Company.

MIAMI

PR and digital marketing agency GreenRoom is now handling PR for A Kids Book About, which publishes books to help adults navigate challenging conversations about subjects such as cancer, empathy, creativity and feminism.

NEW YORK

Strategic corporate and public affairs firm Group Gordon has been hired by The California State University and The United Methodist Church, a global denomination with more than 12 million members globally.

RESTON, VA

Global tech communications consultancy Hotwire has been hired by enterprise technology company Brightspot.

In other news

BAHRAIN

Specialist B2B PR/comms agency Dragonbridge Communications has opened a Middle East hub office in Bahrain.

CHICAGO

Independent, digital, full-service creative agency Schafer Condon Carter acquired the operations of PR and digital agency TimeZoneOne which has offices in Chicago, New Zealand and Canada.

LOS ANGELES

Black-owned and minority-led marketing consultancy, Think TRUE announced its launch on Aug. 28. The firm specializes in brand initiatives focused on diverse and often marginalized communities.

NEW YORK

Informa Markets Engineering, a B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business vendor for the manufacturing industry, is holding a two-part webinar series on virtual exhibiting. “Successfully Marketing, Selling & Virtually Exhibiting During a Crisis” will be held September 9, and “Optimizing & Driving Traffic to your Virtual Exhibit” will be held October 14.