Selling Oat(ly): When sustainability and investment collide, brand reputation suffers
Swedish oat milk brand Oatly’s latest $200m investment was led by Blackstone – a private equity firm that directly contravenes the promise emblazoned on Oatly products to be ‘a good company’.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>