The PR Week: 9.4.2020: Sarah Natkins, Camron PR

In this episode of The PR Week, Sarah Natkins, U.S. head of Camron PR, shares how the pandemic has affected the design industry, particularly as more offices seek to implement safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch discuss the food fight that broke out between plant-based brands Lightlife Foods and Impossible Foods, AT&T backing spokeswoman Milana Vayntrub after online harassment, Johnson & Johnson's response to the dangerous 'Benadryl challenge' on TikTok and more.