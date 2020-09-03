Lockdown Life: PR leaders reflect on the past 6 months

Travel is a major part of PR executive life, especially for those in top roles, but that part of the job vanished during the coronavirus pandemic.

FleishmanHillard president and CEO John Saunders has used the extra personal time to focus on his health. He calculated that he has walked 1,250 miles since March.

“That’s the equivalent of walking from New York to Topeka, Kansas, or from Paris to Athens,” Saunders said.

Meanwhile, IPG Constituency Management Group chairman and CEO Andy Polansky has been using the time he would normally have spent commuting to hang out with his sons playing pickleball, kayaking and biking.

In this week’s Lockdown Life video, the final entry in PRWeek’s pandemic series, Edelman global president and COO Matt Harrington, Allison+Partners global chairman and CEO Scott Allison, ICF Next senior managing partner Kris Tremaine, MSL corporate reputation MD Kelly Jankowski and BCW president of North America Chris Foster reflect on professional and personal learnings from the last six months.

Check out the video below...