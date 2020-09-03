Micron consolidates PR, marketing with IPG cross-agency team led by Golin

BOISE, ID: Micron Technology has consolidated its global PR and marketing work under a cross-agency Interpublic Group team.

Golin is the lead agency of the group, called teamM, which also includes Weber Shandwick and digital marketing shop MRM, said Erica Rodriguez Pompen, director and head of global corporate communications at the memory and storage company.

The IPG team is handling global PR and integrated marketing and supporting the company with crisis and issues-related communications duties. Pompen declined to disclose the financial details of the account.

Micron was working with a dozen-plus agencies before it issued a global RFP last year and decided on the Interpublic team in March, Pompen said.

“Part of the strategy around this [decision] is to align with our integrated approach to communications and marketing, working with one large agency on a larger scale across all of markets,” she explained. Pompen declined to name its incumbent agencies.

“What appealed to us was [IPG’s] ability to integrate a depth of strategy and an integrated strategy with PR and marketing across the global scale we were looking for,” she said.

Pompen added that “IPG demonstrated technology prowess, depth of experience in the corporate arenas, as well as the ability to integrate strategy and execution.”

“Ultimately, the driver for this was really our push to drive awareness of our leadership in memory and storage and the role that memory and storage play in all kinds of apps and markets and the role it plays in transforming how the world uses information,” she said.

Matthew Lackie, global teamM leader and president of Golin’s global technology practice, said a cross-agency effort was required because of Micron’s role in a “data-fueled future.”

“Understanding this opportunity led us to design a future-facing platform built to advance a singular global narrative about Micron’s impact in the world across all marketing and communications channels,” Lackie said via email.

Micron’s fiscal Q3 revenue rose 13.6% to $5.4 billion, and it posted net income of $803 million in the same period, down from $840 million a year earlier.