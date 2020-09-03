Blurred revises office hours and staff benefits to adapt to COVID working patterns
Strategic and creative advisory firm Blurred has altered its office hours and provided incentives for staff to switch to renewable energy following a review of working practices during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>