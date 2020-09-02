Philadelphia Eagles’ Brandon Boone joins YouTube

SAN BRUNO, CA: YouTube has hired Brandon Boone to lead global communications for its consumer and entertainment businesses, including YouTube Creators, YouTube Music and YouTube Originals.

Boone is planning to relocate from Philadelphia to Los Angeles for the role when the pandemic ends, he said in a LinkedIn post. Boone was SVP of communications and public affairs for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“My time with the Eagles and the NFL was genuinely awesome,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “I’ll miss the friendships, the organization, and the excitement of being part of America’s greatest game.”

He was not immediately available for additional comment.

Earlier in his career, Boone was head of consumer comms for VR company Oculus, which Facebook acquired for $2 billion in 2014. He was also director of North America comms for Nike and senior PR manager for Microsoft and Yahoo.