Biden-Harris yard signs are in Animal Crossing. What other political merch do you want to see in the game?

Animal Crossing now has Biden-Harris yard signs, which opens up a whole can of political worms of what could appear next in the ultra-popular-during-lockdown game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can deck out their homes in-game with official Joe Biden yard signs as part of the campaign’s broader initiative to organize voters online this fall. Screenshots posted by The Verge also show the Democratic nominee in his trademark aviator sunglasses and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in sneakers.

Assuming a trip on a Trump boat is out of the question, what other political swag would you like to see in the game?