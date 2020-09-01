DraftKings hands off to celebrity influencers to kick off NFL season

The playing fields weren’t the only lonely places during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown. Sportsbooks in real-life casinos were vacant, and virtual betting sites also suffered from the lack of professional sports.

Daily fantasy sports contest and betting platform DraftKings is trying to change that narrative with the Reignmakers campaign, a push launching before the start of the NFL season that features influencers from sports, music and pop culture.

The Reignmakers game will invite fans to play against these influencers to win prizes and generate funds for charity. Each week, a set of influencers will join the Reignmakers game, and the influencers’ favorite or hometown teams will receive special, boosted odds as part of the games.

The identities of the Reignmaker influencers themselves are being kept under wraps until game week. Once revealed, they will also post on their social media accounts and share team selections.

DraftKings is also running a $1 million football survivor pool concurrent to Reignmakers, promoting it on Twitter and its website.

The NFL is planning to kick off its slate of games on September 10, and the prospect of a full season is a bright hope for stakeholders, including sponsors, networks and gaming and fantasy sites, who are waiting for a lift the NBA and Major League Baseball may not have provided with their curtailed seasons.

“Millions of Americans love playing fantasy football on DraftKings, and your favorite celebrities are no exception,” said Matt Kalish, cofounder and president of DraftKings North America, in a statement. “We are excited to offer our customers the ability to pit their skills against some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment this season. Reignmakers will celebrate the return of the NFL, but even more importantly drive awareness and raise money for good causes.”

Last season, DraftKings’ NFL promotions included a spot in which Benjamin Franklin and Abraham Lincoln, with their faces adorning the $100 and $5 bills, respectively, talked about betting. Another push, Making it Reign, depicted the highs and lows of wagering on sports.

