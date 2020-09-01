Marcomms agency trade body MAAG relaunches for 'independents only' with new senior team
The Marketing Agencies Action Group (MAAG) has relaunched under a new name, with membership now restricted to independent agencies and a new senior team that includes Cirkle chief executive Ruth Kieran as co-chair.
