‘We will continue to fight to support her’: AT&T backs spokesperson Milana Vayntrub after online harassment

Added 14 hours ago by Diana Bradley

The actress is getting a flood of inappropriate comments from social media bullies.

Actress Milana Vayntrub says she is getting so many harassing messages and comments on social media, she cannot individually report them all. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
DALLAS: AT&T is disabling and deleting inappropriate comments targeting spokesperson Milana Vayntrub, who portrays the character of Lily Adams in the brand’s commercials.

In an Instagram livestream last week, Vayntrub complained about harassment she is receiving on social media related to her AT&T spots and said there are so many negative or inappropriate comments, she doesn’t have time to report each one. 

“I’m hurting, and it’s bringing up a lot of feelings of sexual assault,” she said in the livestream. “I am just walking my dog and getting messages from people who have distorted my pictures to get likes on their accounts.” 

An AT&T spokesperson said via email that the company will not tolerate inappropriate comments directed at Vayntrub.

“We have disabled or deleted these comments on our social content that includes Lily, and we will continue to fight to support her and our values, which appreciate and respect all women,” the company said in a statement. 

An AT&T representative was available for further comment. 

On Monday morning, the company’s most recent ad starring Vayntrub still had a flood of inappropriate comments digitally catcalling the actress that had not been deleted.

Vayntrub was AT&T’s spokesperson from 2013 to 2016, and she returned this year for a set of commercials focused on working from home and video chatting with iPhones and 5G. She has also appeared in films such as Ghostbusters and TV shows such as House of Lies and Silicon Valley

Other entertainers have been tweeting support for Vayntrub.

