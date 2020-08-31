Esther-Mireya Tejeda to lead marketing, comms at SoundExchange

WASHINGTON: Nonprofit SoundExchange has hired Esther-Mireya Tejeda as chief marketing and communications officer.

Reporting to president and CEO Michael Huppe, Tejeda will oversee brand strategy and marketing, global communications and PR, industry relations and public policy. She will also manage a team of two dozen marketing and communications professionals, as well as partners and agency relationships, according to a statement from the organization.

Tejeda was not available for comment.

Previously, Tejeda was broadcasting company Entercom’s SVP and head of corporate communications and PR. She joined Entercom four years ago to structure its strategic communications practice before its $2.4 billion acquisition of CBS Radio in 2017.

Entercom CMO Paul Suchman is overseeing its corporate comms team in the interim as the company conducts a national search for a head of communications.

Tejeda has also worked at Univision, PepsiCo, Sovereign Brands and Diageo North America. She was one of PRWeek’s Women to Watch in 2019.

SoundExchange is a nonprofit collective rights management organization, with a community of 200,000 music creators. The group collects and distributes digital performance royalties for recording artists, record labels and other organizations and individuals.