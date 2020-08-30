Rebecca Chen joins Speakable as first marketing head

NEW YORK: Activism technology startup Speakable has hired Rebecca Chen as its first marketing head.

Chen joined the company as VP of marketing last Tuesday. She is reporting to CEO Drew Schutte. The company has 13 staffers.

Speakable was founded in 2015 by Jordan Hewson, an activist and entrepreneur and the daughter of U2 frontman Bono. It promotes social activism with tools such as an “action button” that can be embedded into content to make it easier for users to donate, sign a petition or email a policymaker.

“With the button, we are trying to transform that passive reading experience you might have when you are reading the news and put the power into the users’ hands to take action on the issues they care about,” said Chen.

Chen’s purview is broad, touching on brand and performance-marketing elements, in addition to PR and communications. She said her focus is on solidifying and setting Speakable’s overarching brand and comms strategy, including its vision and mission.

“In the past, [Speakable] made do with marketing consultants, freelancers and an all-hands-on-deck approach among the team, but as we are thinking about leveling up, we decided it’s time for a marketing team to be formed, so I am excited to be leading the charge on that front,” said Chen.

She added that Speakable “walks the talk” when it comes to purpose. The company connects brands to consumers through purpose-driven campaigns and directs consumers to meaningful causes, Chen said.

Speakable also empowers its employees to pursue purpose-driven work in their personal lives.

“[Friday was] one of our quarterly impact days, where we are given the opportunity to give back to the community or change the headlines in our own personal lives in whatever way we find most meaningful,” said Chen. “I will be deepening my work with the Sunrise Movement, which is a climate justice organization.”

Previously, Chen was commercial lead for marketing and sales at Strong Roots U.S.A., a plant-based frozen-food brand. She left that role in June.

Chen also worked at Anheuser-Busch for three years, where she was promoted four times. Her last role at the brewer was brand manager for Michelob Ultra.

Chen was one of PRWeek’s Women to Watch honorees in 2019.