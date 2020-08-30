'Being different is an advantage' - BME Comms Stars: Preena Gadher, Riot Communications
For PRWeek's edition spotlighting BME comms professionals, we ask high-flying PR figures about their career highlights, the biggest misconceptions about PR, and what they'd do if they didn't work in comms. Today we speak to Preena Gadher, MD, Riot Communications.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>