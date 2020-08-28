Just briefly

People Moves

BUENOS AIRES

Agustina Campbell has been hired to lead the AXON Marketing & Communications team in Argentina.

MONTREAL

Montreal communications agency Annexe! has promoted Marie Routhier to president and partner, and hired Philip Vanden Brande as a new partner and VP.

NASHVILLE

Finn Southeast, the southeastern hub of global agency Finn Partners, has named Rebecca Warren partner and co-lead of its health group VP Kerri Guyton and Heather Clark, senior account executive.

NEW YORK

Strategic communications firm Marino has promoted Andrew Zimmer to VP of digital and integrated strategy.

PALO ALTO

Cloud data management company Rubrik has hired Ann Boyd as VP of communications.

SAN DIEGO

Genetic analysis system manufacturer Illumina has hired Kathryne Reeves as CMO.

SAN FRANCISCO

Bospar has hired Ami Atha as an account associate and Stephen Moodie as a senior account associate.

WASHINGTON

Howard University has named Frank Tramble as its new VP of communications and CCO.

Andy Davidson has joined APCO Worldwide’s Health Advisory Board, a subgroup of its International Advisory Council.

Account wins

BOSTON

Care transitions software company CarePort Health has hired PR and digital communications agency V2 Communications.

LOS ANGELES

Santa Monica-based Blaze Public Relations has been hired by organic breakfast and snack food company Nature’s Path Organic Foods.

PARK CITY, UTAH

Q Hydrogen Solutions Corporation, a company that has developed a new technology for turning water into hydrogen gas for use in energy and electricity production, has named Rubenstein Public Relations its AOR.

OAKLAND, CA

SourceCode Communications has been named AOR for America’s Best Beverage.

Other comms news…

NEW YORK

Ellen Greene is the recipient of the 2020 Excellence in Public Relations Award given by the PRSA Health Academy.

BCW has launched BCW NeuroLab, a new offering led by Lab of Misfits, an organization headed by neuroscientist R. Beau Lotto, Ph.D. Lab of Misfits is a leading perceptual neuroscience lab composed of scientists, artists, designers and technologists.

Havas Formula is launching Safety Operations Support, a new service offering that provides in-the-field support to implement, evaluate and improve COVID-19 protocols for clients’ business locations to ensure employee and customer safety.

SANTA ANA, CA

Full-service public relations shop Global Results Communications is hosting a free virtual mentorship on Thursday, September 17 at 11 a.m. PST.

WASHINGTON

Touchdown Strategies has launched a message research and customer insights division and will be partnering with Raghavan Mayur and Mark Pfeifle to act as advisers in the effort.