In this episode of The PR Week, Rebecca Honeyman, cofounder and managing partner at SourceCode Communications, shares how the agency has been operating and pitching in lockdown.

She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Diana Bradley discuss the Milwaukee Bucks' strike in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin; the early return of Starbucks' beloved fall drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte; Deborah Elam becoming DJE Holding's first Black board member; and more.