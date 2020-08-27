Movies and microinfluencers increase Häagen-Dazs Amazon sales

Campaign: Secret Sofa

Company: Häagen-Dazs U.K. (owned by General Mills) and Secret Cinema

Agency partners: Takumi (influencer marketing)

Duration: May 7 – June 8, 2020

Häagen-Dazs U.K. and immersive theater company Secret Cinema held an eight-week long film festival, pairing a movie with an ice cream flavor every Friday.

Strategy

Originally, the campaign was intended to highlight the outdoor summer movie experience through a series of in-person events. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed this.

In early March, the strategy pivoted to building an online, digital experience that would allow people to celebrate movies and ice-cream from the comfort of home.

“It was a real pivot,” said Mary Keane-Dawson, group chief executive of the global influencer marketing agency Takumi.

Tactics

“It was a complicated campaign,” Keane-Dawson said.

The initiative — which took the form of an eight-week movie series, with a new film streaming each Friday — involved 24 micro-influencers who created more than 450 assets over multiple platforms. Movies, which streamed on Amazon Prime Now, included Romeo + Juliet, Casino Royale and Ghostbusters.

Using its internal platform and roster of creators, Takumi drew up a list of influencers who met the criteria for the campaign’s KPIs, Keane-Dawson said. Häagen-Dazs was involved in winnowing the selection to the final group of influencers.

From there, each influencer received a brief, often tied to an individual movie, which gave them plenty of room to get creative in the interpretation and execution.

“Some of these creators would turn it around in a 48-hour period,” Keane-Dawson said.

Results

Week-on-week sales of Häagen-Dazs increased nearly two-fold on Amazon during the eight-week campaign. Secret Cinema also saw an increase of 80,000 new subscribers, due to the campaign.

Additionally, the campaign generated more than 450,000 engagements across social media platforms, including 60,000 engagements on Instagram Stories. Engagement rates on TikTok and Instagram Stories were 19% and 4%, respectively.

On Facebook, a digital community for the campaign attracted 13,000 members, who shared user-generated content tied to each week’s film and ice cream-flavor combo.