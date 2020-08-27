WPP PR arm outperforms as Q2 like-for-like revenue dips 7.5 per cent

WPP's PR arm outperformed the company as a whole in the first half of 2020 amid the downturn triggered by COVID-19. PR like-for-like revenue fell 4.5 per cent to £426m in H1, and by 7.5 per cent to £214m in Q2.

by John Harrington