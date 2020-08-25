Raymour & Flanigan names Diffusion PR its US AOR

SYRACUSE, NY: Furniture and mattress retailer Raymour & Flanigan has named Diffusion PR as its U.S. PR AOR.

The firm will manage consumer media relations geared to the chain’s in-store and e-commerce offerings, an agency spokesman said via email. Diffusion will also develop narratives around the company’s history and handle some corporate communications duties.

The company began searching for an agency in May and issued an informal RFP in June, said Adam Goldberg, VP of marketing at Raymour & Flanigan. Diffusion won the account August 10, said Diffusion’s U.S. MD Kate Ryan, the lead of the agency’s five-person team working on the account.

The company did not have an incumbent firm. “This is the first time in many years that we have pursued a formal PR effort,” Goldberg explained via email. “Furthermore, we are focused on making progress around reaching an audience that [Diffusion] excels at captivating. We wanted a new, but smart perspective to weigh into our decision-making when it comes to communicating the Raymour & Flanigan brand, and what it stands for, to [the] media.”

Goldberg did not say how many other firms were invited and did not disclose the financial details of the PR budget.

Diffusion’s chemistry with Raymour & Flanigan, its focus on creativity and its understanding of consumer PR won the day, Goldberg explained.

“We wanted to better leverage earned media channels to tell our story around the evolution of the Raymour & Flanigan brand and our offerings, particularly among millennials who are a growing part of our customer base,” he added.

Specifically, Goldberg said, Diffusion will focus on “executing media relations in the mainstream consumer and lifestyle space to deliver earned media placements around our brand and offerings.” The agency will also help the retailer promote its influencer partnerships.