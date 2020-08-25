Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC speech is now a social media challenge

The #GuilfoyleChallenge is trending on Twitter following Kimberly Guilfoyle’s unusually loud speech from Monday night’s Republican National Convention.
Many on Twitter compared the former Fox News host’s impassioned delivery to Dwight Schrute channeling Mussolini on The Office.
Using the hashtag #GuilfoyleChallenge, social media users are trying their best to match Guilfoyle’s shouting skills. They are posting videos of themselves reciting the conclusion of her ear-splitting speech, “Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty for the American dream: The best. Is yet. To come.”
Who did it best?
#Guilfoylechallenge pic.twitter.com/Eb8aubYRbp— Deon?? (@DBF_NYC) August 25, 2020
#GuilfoyleChallenge family style pic.twitter.com/zboEXjsIHH— Ryan Prominski (@realryanpro) August 25, 2020
#GuilfoyleChallenge pic.twitter.com/lOT0cQz5KZ— Kevin McGee (@K__McGee) August 25, 2020
#Guilfoylechallenge— hypothetical friend (@FamFolks) August 25, 2020
Looking forward to the future. ?? pic.twitter.com/4LZW4gLVt6
#Guilfoyle #GuilfoyleGoneWild #Guilfoylechallenge #RNCConvention2020 #RNC2020— Xavier Gonzalez Jr (@xaviergonzajr) August 25, 2020
I went with more crazy over volume. pic.twitter.com/yL3RbSwjd9
#Guilfoylechallenge— JJT (@JohnJTerrible) August 25, 2020
What can I say? She inspired me...?? pic.twitter.com/Y0mUZqadyJ