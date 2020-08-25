Cancer Research UK's comms and public affairs chief announces departure for charity CEO role
Sarah Woolnough, executive director of policy and information at CRUK, is leaving the charity after 15 years to become chief executive of the Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation partnership.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>