Kaiser Permanente names Catherine Hernandez chief comms officer

OAKLAND, CA: Kaiser Permanente has named Catherine Hernandez as its new SVP and chief communications officer.

Hernandez had been acting as the CCO on an interim basis after former CCO Kathryn Beiser left Kaiser Permanente in February. In April, Beiser took a job as VP of global communications for drugmaker Eli Lilly and Company.

Hernandez is a member of the company’s national executive team and will advise Kaiser’s chairman and CEO Greg Adams on enterprise communications strategy and programs. She reports to EVP and chief administrative officer Paul Swenson.

Specifically, Hernandez will manage corporate brand and reputation, internal and external communications, media relations, issues management, executive communications and digital and social media, according to a Kaiser statement announcing her appointment.

Prior to the promotion, Hernandez was VP of PR and communications for the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan for 17 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. A Kaiser spokeswoman said the company has not decided if it will fill her former position.

Before Kaiser, Hernandez worked in comms and marketing roles at Macy’s and Internet Pictures Corporation, according to the Kaiser statement.

Last year, Kaiser reported $84.5 billion in revenue, according to the organization's website. As of June 30, the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan had 12.4 million members.