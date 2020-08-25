Ladbrokes owner GVC hires ex-Weber Shandwick corporate MD for new role
GVC Holdings, the FTSE 100-listed sports-betting and gaming group that owns Ladbrokes and Foxy Bingo, has appointed former Weber Shandwick corporate managing director Tessa Curtis to the new role of head of media relations.
