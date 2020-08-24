Muck Rack enters partnership with Business Wire

NEW YORK: PR workflow company Muck Rack has entered into a partnership with Business Wire, the press release distribution firm owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

The two companies had been talking about a partnership over the last few years, said Business Wire CEO Geff Scott. But the conversations with the Muck Rack cofounder and CEO Greg Galant grew more serious last month, he said, and the deal was inked within the last few weeks.

The deal is not a merger, Scott explained, and the two brands will remain independent for now.

“We want to get the tools in the hands of the customer base so they can be more efficient and effective immediately,” he explained. “Certainly, there are long term ramifications. Stay tuned to see more in this space. We are working toward what the next solution is platform-wise.”

Scott and Galant would not discuss the financial terms of the deal or how it will affect the pricing of Muck Rack or Business Wire’s products or services.

The partnership is meant to help PR pros “manage relationships with journalists,” and “see critical context about who is writing and sharing stories” before sending out press releases, according to the statement announcing the deal.

But the two companies have yet to work out exactly how Business Wire’s services will be combined with Muck Rack or how users will interact with the combined offerings.

“We're working on those integrations now,” Galant said. “But the big idea is the trend in business software is that people want to choose the best platforms for key business functions and have platforms work together and talk to each other and have the integration be seamless.”

Muck Rack just released its Public Relations Management platform in June. It works with the company’s existing media database and monitoring and analytics tools and has integrations with Google’s Gmail and Microsoft’s Outlook email platforms.

In January, Muck Rack released Muck Rack Trends, a tool that lets PR pros measure their company’s performance against competitors and compare article search terms.