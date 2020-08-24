Alexander the Grape discontinues billboard with groping joke

CHICAGO: Candy brand Alexander the Grape said it has taken down its billboards that state, “Has never groped a licorice,” after Twitter users complained about the campaign.

The billboard is part of Alexander the Grape’s Make America Grape Again campaign, launched as part of parent 1908 Candy’s effort to celebrate the revamping of the grape candy. The campaign launched in early July.

Amy Brown, the former "sass master" behind Wendy’s Twitter account (she now handles social media and brand marketing for cloud-based design tool Figma), tweeted an image of the billboard Monday morning, adding, “i need to speak to the people @alexgrapecandy who thought they should use the fact that the president's a rapist in a candy ad.”

Alexander the Grape tweeted back at Brown explaining the billboard was part of a campaign “meant to poke fun at different aspects of the political landscape. We agree that this topic is extremely sensitive, and we have discontinued this billboard.”

Hey @arb, this billboard was part of a campaign meant to poke fun at different aspects of the political landscape. We agree that this topic is extremely sensitive, and we have discontinued this billboard. Thank you for your feedback! — Alexander The Grape Candy IS BACK! ?? (@alexgrapecandy) August 24, 2020

It was not immediately clear when Alexander the Grape removed the billboards. A representative from the company was not available for comment.

The campaign billboards are up around Chicago, where the brand originated. Other billboards for this campaign state, “Zero allegations of inappropriate behavior”; “It’s time we had a leader with balls”; “This election, chews wisely”; “Not sleepy, not crazy, just delicious”; “Yes, we can(dy)”; and “It’s the candy, stupid.”

The brand also set up a microsite for the campaign at www.makeamericagrapeagain.com/.

Brown later tweeted at Alexander the Grape telling the brand to “discontinue the entire rest of the campaign because it fucking sucks.”

Others on Twitter agreed with Brown’s assessment of the campaign.

This, likely much like their candy, is tasteless. — Kyle Turman (@kyleturman) August 24, 2020

It is cute how hard they are trying. Backfire. — Ham on Ry-an ?? (@odonnellryan) August 24, 2020